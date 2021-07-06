Maggie Appleton

DynamoDB Databases

It's been a while since I've posted here! Not making as many illustrations these days. I've shifting into art direction and UX design at egghead, but still making occasional images when I feel like it.

This was a quickie for a course on Using DynamoDB with Next.js

