Client: Estée Lauder

This was a long-term project for Estée Lauder Companies. The goal was to create a series of scalable event themes that ELC can use across their entire brand portfolio, including: Bobbi Brown, Clinique, La Mer, Joe Malone London & Tom Ford Beauty. All pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/62323947/Client-Este-Lauder-Companies