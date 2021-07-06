Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tin Salamunic

Client: Estée Lauder

Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic
  • Save
Client: Estée Lauder ui logo event branding splashthat splash figma event design design
Download color palette

This was a long-term project for Estée Lauder Companies. The goal was to create a series of scalable event themes that ELC can use across their entire brand portfolio, including: Bobbi Brown, Clinique, La Mer, Joe Malone London & Tom Ford Beauty. All pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/62323947/Client-Este-Lauder-Companies

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Tin Salamunic
Tin Salamunic

More by Tin Salamunic

View profile
    • Like