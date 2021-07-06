Avigyan Chatterjee

Uber App Redesign

Avigyan Chatterjee
Avigyan Chatterjee
  • Save
Uber App Redesign figma uber app dark theme app android app cab app neumorphic design
Download color palette

This is a conceptual redesign of the Uber app in neumorphic theme with a few UX tweaks/improvements.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Avigyan Chatterjee
Avigyan Chatterjee

More by Avigyan Chatterjee

View profile
    • Like