Ran Shi

Daily UI #006 / User Profile

Ran Shi
Ran Shi
  • Save
Daily UI #006 / User Profile app daily ui 006 profile user interface daily ui 100 dailyui
Download color palette

still going on with the online course series
try to make user profile page as a quick access to their courses , and notes.
I hope you like it, and waiting for your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Ran Shi
Ran Shi

More by Ran Shi

View profile
    • Like