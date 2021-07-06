Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nimax

Heime

Nimax
Nimax
To differentiate the brand from competitors, we chose soft pistachio as the brand's signature color: cozy and warm like a bouquet of dried flowers, saturated with the hot rays of the Norwegian sun.

We also proposed options for a logo for the company's sub-brands.

Nimax
Nimax
We help companies benefit from digital technologies
