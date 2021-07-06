Ruslan Suley

DailyUI 002 - Credit Card Checkout

DailyUI 002 - Credit Card Checkout daily 100 challenge checkout dailyui002 dailyui credit card ux design ui design
Hi Everyone!👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge,
This my second task is to create a credit card checkout.

Let me know what do you think guys? Feel free to leave feedback!

Thanks!🙏

