Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Max Patchs

Gladient Icons

Max Patchs
Max Patchs
  • Save
Gladient Icons gradient material flat icon pack android icon gladient icons product icon illustration android app product icon icons gladient
Download color palette

a Massive update for Gladient icons for Android

now Gladient has over 3000 icons on android grab it here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.maxghani.gladient&hl=en_US&gl=US

Max Patchs
Max Patchs

More by Max Patchs

View profile
    • Like