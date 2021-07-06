Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Heime

Heime

Nimax
Nimax
In early 2020, Heime approached Nimax to develop a new brand for a kitchen manufacturer. It was an enormous project, aiming to launch not only a store, but also an in-house production facility in the suburbs of St Petersburg.

Our task was to help the company conduct a study of the kitchen market, confirm or adjust their brand positioning hypothesis, come up with a brand name, develop a visual identity, and launch a website.

Nimax
Nimax
We help companies benefit from digital technologies
