🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In early 2020, Heime approached Nimax to develop a new brand for a kitchen manufacturer. It was an enormous project, aiming to launch not only a store, but also an in-house production facility in the suburbs of St Petersburg.
Our task was to help the company conduct a study of the kitchen market, confirm or adjust their brand positioning hypothesis, come up with a brand name, develop a visual identity, and launch a website.