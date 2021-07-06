🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I had the pleasure of art directing and designing multiple event pages for AlphaSense in 2020. The task was to expand the original brand to better match the individual event types while maintaining the company's visual DNA. The pages were built using the Splash platform.
To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113564323/Client-AlphaSense