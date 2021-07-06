Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tin Salamunic

Client: AlphaSense

web design design branding splashthat splash figma event design event
I had the pleasure of art directing and designing multiple event pages for AlphaSense in 2020. The task was to expand the original brand to better match the individual event types while maintaining the company's visual DNA. The pages were built using the Splash platform.

To view the full project, please visit: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113564323/Client-AlphaSense

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Tin Salamunic

