Angel Birds Store

Angel Birds Store parrot bird store birds modern logo concept ui vector logos brand minimal monogram identity branding logo
Hi
This was one of my ideas for Angel Bird Store that was accepted.
I hope you like it.
Please share your thoughts with me.

If you have a design project, I'm available.
Please Email me to talk.
📬 aliseyfari.design@gmail.com

