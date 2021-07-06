Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Peter Vasvari

Dermpath Explorer

Dermpath Explorer texture initial letter monogram branding hidden negativespace dermatological pathologist medicine doctor identity brand logo
It was a challenging and enjoyable task! 🧠🇭🇺🇺🇸 I was made for hungarian dermatological pathologist, Associate Professor at Florida State University.
#doctor #medicine #pathologist #dermatological #logos #logoprocess #brand #branding #logo #logosai #logomark #logomarks #learnlogodesign #creativelogo #negativespace #typographyinspired #typography #character #letter #type #typedesign #fontdesign #logodesigner #graphicdesign #logoinspirations #design #creative

