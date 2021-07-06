🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We continued to develop the metaphor in our visual identification system. An abstract beam of light became a key identifier. Its task is to highlight the most important things on the screen. The beam consists of two containers connected to each other. We fill the containers with the required content.
For our visual solutions, we weren't afraid to use bright colors and emphasize their contrast with the brand name. We used three warm colors for the beam: bold red, sunny yellow and delicate pink. We added dark colors to pair with them. This resulted in a wide variety of color combinations.
We developed a standout logo with unusual geometry and features. The modularity of the logo is a reference to architecture and design, and its plasticity paired with the company graphics make for a winning combination. We used one of the company colors for this, and, depending on the media, we arranged it either vertically or horizontally.