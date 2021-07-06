Nimax

When choosing a name, we settled on LUCH, which is Russian for “beam of light.” This imagery reflects the process the firm uses in its projects: a beam of light illuminates the correct path to take and highlights the final results. The name also refers to the best practices of domestic design while being concise and projecting confidence.

Jul 6, 2021
