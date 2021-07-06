Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Khadijah

Viraly- Social Media App

Khadijah
Khadijah
  • Save
Viraly- Social Media App ui ux mobile design social media social media app app design mobile app social design ui design
Download color palette

Hey all, here is viraly- a social media app concept. Feedbacks and thoughts are appreciated.

Khadijah
Khadijah

More by Khadijah

View profile
    • Like