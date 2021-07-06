🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The design firm LUCH specializes in designing public buildings and public spaces. The firm's mission is to create noteworthy urban projects, combine architectural aesthetics with thoughtful and technological engineering solutions, and be a brand that people believe in.
Our task was to help the firm create a brand from scratch: to establish clear positioning and develop a brand name, a visual identity, and a website.