Nimax

LUCH

Nimax
Nimax
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

The design firm LUCH specializes in designing public buildings and public spaces. The firm's mission is to create noteworthy urban projects, combine architectural aesthetics with thoughtful and technological engineering solutions, and be a brand that people believe in.

Our task was to help the firm create a brand from scratch: to establish clear positioning and develop a brand name, a visual identity, and a website.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Nimax
Nimax
We help companies benefit from digital technologies
Hire Me

More by Nimax

View profile
    • Like