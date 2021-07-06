Quit Smoking App: Complete Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Most people who smoke, started smoking when they were teenagers. Those who have friends and/or parents who smoke are more likely to get caught in the habit than those who don’t. Some teenagers say that they “just wanted to try it,” or they thought it was “cool” to smoke.
Designing an application is not in this arena but to find out why my solution differs, read my case study: https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/designing-a-quit-smoking-app-c011ade2445
Or checkout the complete description on https://www.behance.net/gallery/122949829/Quit-Smoking-App-Design.
Ready to share your vision?
riyajawandhiya@gmail.com
Do connect on :
https://riyaj.in/
https://dribbble.com/riyajawandhiya
https://www.behance.net/riyajawandhiya1
https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/in/riya-jawandhiya/