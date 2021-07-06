Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

BTG logo

Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
  • Save
BTG logo gnoizm logotype lettering deathcore ui logo illustration death metal logo calligraphy branding black metal logo design black metal logo black metal art design
Download color palette

BTG abbreviation for BITE THE GOAT, deathcore band from Saint-Petersburg, Russia.

Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

More by Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

View profile
    • Like