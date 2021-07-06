Stare Pole logo

Stare Pole is a village located in the Pomeranian Voivodeship, in Żuławy Wiślane. The village is situated between Malbork and Elbląg.

Stare Pole means, above all, peace, closeness to nature, agriculture and constant development of the village.

The aim of the project was to create a simple and modern logo based on the village crest.

Eventually, five colour variants were created, which can be easily placed on letterheads, notebooks, T-shirts and many other places.