Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Amrita Arya

Calendar + Planner

Amrita Arya
Amrita Arya
  • Save
Calendar + Planner minimal ui web ux design
Download color palette

Calendar + Planner interface for Axelerant. Done in Figma.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Amrita Arya
Amrita Arya

More by Amrita Arya

View profile
    • Like