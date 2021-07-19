Greywood Health Center :: Folder

LLT Group

We developed a sleek and professional folder design that utilized a pre-established wood texture motif to create a sense of depth and movement. The overall look is sophisticated and classic, lending itself to a timeless and established look.

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
