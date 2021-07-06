Wireframe of Quit Smoking App

Most people who smoke, started smoking when they were teenagers. Those who have friends and/or parents who smoke are more likely to get caught in the habit than those who don’t. Some teenagers say that they “just wanted to try it,” or they thought it was “cool” to smoke.

Designing an application is not in this arena but to find out why my solution differs, read my case study: https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/designing-a-quit-smoking-app-c011ade2445

Or checkout the complete description on https://www.behance.net/gallery/122949829/Quit-Smoking-App-Design.

Ready to share your vision?

riyajawandhiya@gmail.com

Do connect on :

https://riyaj.in/

https://dribbble.com/riyajawandhiya

https://www.behance.net/riyajawandhiya1

https://riyajawandhiya.medium.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/riya-jawandhiya/