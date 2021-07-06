AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

Miniature cat oil canvas painting

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
  • Save
Miniature cat oil canvas painting animal art animal portrait pet canvas art canvas painting miniature oil paintring oil painting artwork traditional art art illustration cat illustration cat painting cat art kitten cat cute
Download color palette

A tiny painting that I did a few days ago outside - oil on stretched canvas. Painted in two coffee time sessions.

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

More by AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

View profile
    • Like