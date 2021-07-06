Basic Beauty - Routine Planner iOS app

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s my next shot for the Routine Planner iOS Application.
Basic Beauty is a free and easy-to-use tool that helps you to create, practice and stick to beauty routines.
Get the app on the App Store - https://apple.co/3yzM5VV
Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.❤