Windows 11 Taskbar Concept (Tablet)

Windows 11 Taskbar Concept (Tablet) desktop minimal flat windows 11 windows microsoft user interface design
I've been exploring to see how I would design a flexible and more familiar taskbar for the upcoming Windows 11 since I thought it's not the best it could be. Here's how it went.

The new center aligned taskbar is suitable for every screen from gigantic monitors to small surface tablet screens.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
