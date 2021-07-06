Dave Mejias 🖖

Wallet E-Commerce - Blob App - Minimal

Dave Mejias 🖖
Dave Mejias 🖖
Hire Me
  • Save
Wallet E-Commerce - Blob App - Minimal uiux money exchange trading blobs ecommerce components rounded trendy trending mobile blob figma app ui trend minimal uidesign wallet
Wallet E-Commerce - Blob App - Minimal uiux money exchange trading blobs ecommerce components rounded trendy trending mobile blob figma app ui trend minimal uidesign wallet
Download color palette
  1. Blob App.png
  2. Blob App 2.png

This is a concept for a wallet where you can buy blobs. I hope you like it! 🚀

Dave Mejias 🖖
Dave Mejias 🖖
Senior Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Dave Mejias 🖖

View profile
    • Like