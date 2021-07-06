AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

Miniature cat oil canvas painting

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
  • Save
Miniature cat oil canvas painting concept art animal cute painting icon canvas painting canvas artist artwork oil oil art painting oil painting traditional art portrait pet kitten kitty cat art cute
Download color palette

A tiny painting that I did a few days ago outside - oil on stretched canvas. Painted in two coffee time sessions.

AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi
AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

More by AnnaSalixArt | Pykodelbi

View profile
    • Like