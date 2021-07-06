Good for Sale
Anton Tkachev
UI8

BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit II

Anton Tkachev
UI8
Anton Tkachev for UI8
Hire Us
  • Save
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit II animation motion-design ui8 design ui bitcoin crypto
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit II animation motion-design ui8 design ui bitcoin crypto
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit II animation motion-design ui8 design ui bitcoin crypto
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit II animation motion-design ui8 design ui bitcoin crypto
Download color palette
  1. Bitcloud_DB_1.mp4
  2. Bitcloud_DB_1.png
  3. Bitcloud_DB_2.png
  4. Bitcloud_DB_3.png
  5. Bitcloud_DB_4.png

BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit

Price
$78
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit

Interaction design exploration with recently launched BitCloud - Crypto Exchange UI Kit.

Buy it now and get these upcoming updates at no additional cost: HTML & ReactJS in late August 2021

Our Marketplace | IG | FB | TW

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
UI8
UI8
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by UI8

View profile
    • Like