Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

VELIAL SQUAD black metal logo

Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
  • Save
VELIAL SQUAD black metal logo death metal design gnoizm lettering graphic design logo illustration death metal logo calligraphy branding design black metal logo design black metal logo black metal art
Download color palette

Black metal logo for VELIAL SQUAD, hip hop duo from Russia.

Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)
Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

More by Thomas Bokler (GNOIZM)

View profile
    • Like