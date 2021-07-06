Ehsan Vaeghi

Windows 11 Taskbar Concept

I've been exploring to see how I would design a flexible and more familiar taskbar for the upcoming Windows 11 since I thought it's not the best it could be. Here's how it went.

This shot is center aligned, matching what has already been introduced in the new Windows, suitable for all screens.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
