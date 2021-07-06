Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
modular instagram with neumorphistic design for foldable devices

modular instagram with neumorphistic design for foldable devices ui app illustration vector branding motion graphics graphic design animation 3d icon skeuomorphism logo interface design instagram
hi, this is my interpretation on instagram for foldable devices. When the device is closed, the classic instagram home screen is displayed, while when you open instagram you can see multiple posts at the same time. Here, too, the interaction zones can be moved to your liking and comfort.
hope you like it
-Alessandro

