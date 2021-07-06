modular instagram with neumorphistic design for foldable devices

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
hi, this is my interpretation on instagram for foldable devices. When the device is closed, the classic instagram home screen is displayed, while when you open instagram you can see multiple posts at the same time. Here, too, the interaction zones can be moved to your liking and comfort.
hope you like it
-Alessandro