Mathew Seibert
LLT Group

Gobbles :: Tech Hoodie Illustration

Mathew Seibert
LLT Group
Mathew Seibert for LLT Group
graphic design fly parachute sky skydiving clouds
This graphic from a race day hoodie captures the spirit of Gobbles’ Free Range 5K, with the naturally-flightless mascot making a parachute landing. The illustration style used is fun and colorful, making the apparel fun to wear and inspiring a community of race participants, regardless of their physical location.

Posted on Jul 26, 2021
LLT Group
LLT Group
