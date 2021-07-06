Hello, Harbor

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey y’all,
We love working on products that have a meaningful impact, and this project in the emergency preparedness space was no exception.
Harbor provides home risk assessments, customized education, and practical steps to prepare for potential emergencies.
We helped the Harbor team define their user experience for their iOS MVP through iterative research and design sprints. The goal was to foster engagement and conversion upon launch.
They emerged from stealth mode in early 2021, receiving thousands of downloads in their first couple of weeks. Soon after launch, they were crowned Apple's App of the Day.
We’ll be sharing more of the work throughout the week so keep your eyes peeled.
In the meantime, check out helloharbor.com
Shoutout to @unionco for the stellar illustration and brand work. We had so much fun incorporating it into the product.