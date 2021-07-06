Xochitl Castaño

Bonsai 🌳

Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

I’m back with blender! Here is a fun 3d drawing following the tutorial by
@sophiejantak 🔥

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Design ∞ Illustration ∞ Motion ∞ Never stop learning.
Hire Me

More by Xochitl Castaño

View profile
    • Like