Windows 11 Taskbar Concept

Windows 11 Taskbar Concept desktop minimal flat windows11 microsoft windows design user interface
I've been exploring to see how I would design a flexible and more familiar taskbar for the upcoming Windows 11 since I thought it's not the best it could be. Here's how it went.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
