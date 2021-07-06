Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mathew Seibert
LLT Group

Power 3 :: Logo

Mathew Seibert
LLT Group
Mathew Seibert for LLT Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Power 3 :: Logo illinois
Download color palette

Exploring sturdy, robust logo variations was a must for this client in the insurance industry, due to the company being built on the strong relationship and combined insight of three brothers.

We applied color to the mark in such a way as to maintain the legibility of the “P” and “3,” with the “overlapping” section in a contrasting gray that makes the shape feel translucent.

Looking to take your brand to the next level? We would love to hear from you. Email us at hello@llt-group.com

Website | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
LLT Group
LLT Group
Hire Us

More by LLT Group

View profile
    • Like