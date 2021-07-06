Nimax

Bank Saint Petersburg

Nimax
Nimax
Hire Me
  • Save
Bank Saint Petersburg brand identity graphic design logo branding design nimax
Download color palette

The Private Banking logo is based on the Bank Saint Petersburg logo, but coloured gold and with an additional descriptor in the Cera Bold typeface.

The digits in the typeface were born of the rings’ linear alignment, a key characteristic being that their thickness doesn’t change even when the digit is enlarged.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 6, 2021
Nimax
Nimax
We help companies benefit from digital technologies
Hire Me

More by Nimax

View profile
    • Like