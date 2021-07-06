Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wanaya's watch

Wanaya's watch form black and white a whales tail whales tale metaphor tell stories myth wilderness kayak brothers arctic creative direction illustration
Each morning Wanaya awoke to watch his younger brother Wishy paddle away, he could not understand why his brother preferred foolish whales to time playing with him and the other children.

