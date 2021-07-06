Mahmoud Atef Haggar

Eagles - Bike Rental (Animated Logo).

Eagles - Bike Rental (Animated Logo). icon motion digital gif identity brand logo design social media logo presentation photoshop animation motion graphics vector logo illustrator illustration graphic design design branding brand identity
First look at the logo and an animated version of it.
It can be used a loading screen on the website as well.

