Miniature cat oil canvas painting

Miniature cat oil canvas painting miniature kitty kitten traditional painting traditional art animal art animal cat painting cat art cat illustration illustration portrait pet cat canvas painting canvas oilpainting oil painting oil art
A tiny painting that I did a few days ago outside - oil on stretched canvas. Painted in two coffee time sessions.

    • Like