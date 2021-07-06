Scanning Ad Traffic

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a part of an animation to show how the Ad Traffic Quality team scans all type of traffic so that advertisers don't have to pay for it and stop invalid traffic that doesn't come from a real user with genuine interest from earning profit.
You can also follow my work at Instagram I Behance