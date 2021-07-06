Tamanna Mundhra

Scanning Ad Traffic

Tamanna Mundhra
Tamanna Mundhra
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

This is a part of an animation to show how the Ad Traffic Quality team scans all type of traffic so that advertisers don't have to pay for it and stop invalid traffic that doesn't come from a real user with genuine interest from earning profit.

You can also follow my work at Instagram I Behance

Tamanna Mundhra
Tamanna Mundhra
Turning ideas into visual content
Hire Me

More by Tamanna Mundhra

View profile
    • Like