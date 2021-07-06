Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Em B

my body - my rolls

Em B
Em B
  • Save
my body - my rolls stretch marks fat body waccom waccom tablet self portrait plus size body positivity illustration digital art illustrator photoshop adobe photoshop graphic design
Download color palette

self portrait - inspired by multiple artists and creating a simplistic line drawing but adding line texture as details - bringing in a secondary colour i thought was important to show off other 'marks' on my body. self love <3

Em B
Em B

More by Em B

View profile
    • Like