Ecosorter

Ecosorter blender 3d typography vector packaging logo print branding
Designed the logo and carton wrap packaging for series of products made for trash storage and recycling. Also rendered the model in Blender Cycles 3D engine and applied packaging aftewards in Photoshop to create visualisation of finished product.

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
