The Private Banking division of Bank Saint Petersburg offers a service for high-income clients. Routine tasks are handled by a personal manager, information and assistance is provided by the in-house concierge service, and investments are managed by the bank’s investment professionals.
Our challenge was to develop a new brand identity for the Private Banking division, to shift the focus onto investment expertise and support the interests and ambitions of young investors.