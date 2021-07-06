❤️ LOVE TREASURE - Dating App Logo Design ❤️

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
LOVE TREASURE ❤️ - Dating App Logo Design ❤️
These logo concept was made for my final task of my mentorship programm with Mr. Adhitya Bobby (@fraviato), who wants to create an app that is simple, modern and safe apps + logo with fun and friendly visual vibes. So if you could choose :
WHICH ONE OF THESE LOGO DESIGNS YOU LIKE THE MOST? COMMENT DOWN BELOW!
::: Made in Adobe Illustrator (vector)
::: Thanks to my mentor, Mr. Adhitya Bobby (@fraviato) and to @agussatrya99 !!! 👏👏👏
WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS ONE?
ANY CRITICS/COMMENTS?
Leave down below, i appreciate all your feedbacks!
#illustration #vector #design #graphicdesign #logodesign #ui #datingapp #dating #uiux #concept #gradient #applogo #simple #minimal #gradient #colorful