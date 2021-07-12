Makers Company

TownSquares: Lisboa

This week we travel to Lisbon, Portugal where we draw inspiration from the rich canned seafood culture. Step into one of the stores, called “conservas”, and you’re bound to be bombarded with shelves packed to the brim with an eclectic assortment of seafood cans. The packaging is a visual feast of Portugal’s history and traditions with some modern interpretations thrown in the mix.

