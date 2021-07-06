Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Cards here! 🎫 flat minimal vector illustration pantone design branding logo
Hello there! Recently I was wondering how to present myself by the best way and here we go - pantone cards. This looks simple but may contain a lot of information about anything. Kinda challenge to me but I did it 😄

Posted on Jul 6, 2021
