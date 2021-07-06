HospiTouch

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
(Google User Experience UX Design Project)
The client management app for hospital, will enable the
easy and secure management of patients’ records,
finding available doctors, and scheduling appointments.
The focus is on families, especially busy mothers and
parents who desire to minimize the stress of waiting too
long in the hospital.
I conducted interviews and created empathy maps to understand the users I’m designing for and their needs. A primary user group identified through my research was working class mothers who are also tasked with a lot of family responsibilities - including ensuring regular health checks on their little ones who often come up with illnesses (like malaria).
I also conducted two rounds of usability studies. Findings from the first study guided the designs from wireframe to mockup. The second study used a high-fidelity prototype and revealed what aspects of the mockups needed refining.
The client management app for hospital made
users feel happy about the consideration
shown them, which will bring a huge relieve
from the stress of long hour hospital wait and
distance travel to clinic.