The Desk Company Logo

The Desk Company Logo wave pattern back spine posture curve outline line white black bw luxury furniture scandinavian minimal minimalistic lines branding logo desk
Here’s the mark I did last year for The Desk Company who are focusing on improving peoples postures with the best quality standing desks. If you are still looking for a new electric desk, be sure to check them out!

Have a great day🙏❤️

