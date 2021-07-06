The Desk Company Logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Here’s the mark I did last year for The Desk Company who are focusing on improving peoples postures with the best quality standing desks. If you are still looking for a new electric desk, be sure to check them out!
Have a great day🙏❤️