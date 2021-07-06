To attract young talent, Kaspersky Lab launched their Safeboard internship program. We helped convey the “Humans in life. Heroes at work” positioning to students by developing a clear and appealing idea for an advertising campaign.

A prospective employee’s journey does not end when he or she gets an offer. It’s vital to support the newcomer, to help him or her settle in to a new environment. With this in mind, Kaspersky Lab gives newcomers a welcome pack. We developed the concept for and contents of the welcome pack in keeping with the HR brand’s new positioning.

New employees are the Lab’s heroes. But they are also regular people who face their share of challenges – and a first day at work can be particularly challenging. The welcome gift contains items that will help a beginner cope and focus on saving the world from cyberthreats.