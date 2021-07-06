Kenny Krosky

Minimal To Do List Dot Com.

Kenny Krosky
Kenny Krosky
  • Save
Minimal To Do List Dot Com. design web design to do to do list application web app application design uxdesign ux design ui design ux ui
Download color palette

minimaltodolist is a simple and clean to-do list. I made it simply to justify the purchase of the domain name 😂

Let's connect ispykenny

Kenny Krosky
Kenny Krosky

More by Kenny Krosky

View profile
    • Like